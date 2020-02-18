East, South to meet in final





EZ bagged 23.47 points from two wins against one defeat to soar on top. SZ in the contrary drew twice and won once to occupy 19.89 points to stay next to EZ. CZ with solitary win against one defeat gathered 11.5 to stay at three while NZ are quenching table pouring 6.22 points in the pocket by virtue of solitary draw.



North Zone and East Zone

Yasir Ali Rabbi hit a ton immediate next day of getting national call while Mohammad Ashraful remained unbeaten with half century as East Zone defeated North Zone convincingly by eight wickets.

NZ added 124 runs with overnight's 145 for five before being wrapped up. Nayeem Hasan claimed five wickets. EZ therefore, had got a reachable target of 211 in their second innings which they achieved losing two wickets. Rabbi scored 110 runs, who piled up 165 runs in 1st innings. Mohammad Ashraful remained unbeaten scoring 76 runs.

North posted a good looking total of 272 in their 1st innings ridding on Mushfiqur Rahim's rapid 140 runs off 157 balls. Spinner Nayeem Hasan hauled eight wickets. East in reply, were all out for 331 in their 1st innings. Beside Rabbi's 165, skipper Imrul Kayes collected 76 runs. Sunzamul Islam hauled seven wickets.

Rabbi named the Man of the Match for his hundreds in both the innings.



Central Zone and South Zone

South Zone narrowly escaped a defeat to berth in final. 10th wicket's buck kept their nose on the air to manage a draw.

Central Zone posted 235 runs in their 1st innings after thankful 116 runs from Marshall Ayub. Mahedi claimed three wickets for Southerns while Shafiul Islam, Abdur Razzak and Nasum Ahmed shared two wickets apiece.

South in reply, declared their 1st innings surprisingly at 114 for four remaining 121 runs behind from Central Zone. It was just not to allow Centrals 0.5 bonus points! CZ however, declared their 2nd innings when they were at 385 for eight after brilliant unbeaten double century from Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Shanto was not out with his career best 253. Nasum hunted four wickets.

SZ thus, had got a gigantic target of 507 runs and lost their top four batsmen on day-3 to assemble 159 runs. They were still 347 runs away with six wickets remaining on day-4.

Shamsur Rahman, Anamul Bijoy and Nasum Ahmed's cold blooded innings rescued SZ from being smeared from final. Shamsur batted for 133 runs and Bijoy had gone for 83 runs while Nasum fought for valuable 85 runs accompanying tail-enders to consume final session overs of the day. Farhad Reza and Shafiul Islam also had a great contribution. Farhad sustained 91 balls batting at nine and man at eleven Shafiul faced 26 balls to stay unbeaten.















