Tigers begin practice for lone Test against Zimbabwe today





The Test is vital for Bangladesh in a bid to end their six-match losing streak in the longer version format. Of the last six Test, five of the defeat came at the innings margin, forcing the team management to rethink about Bangladesh's Test team.

As a result they had brought up a sweeping change to the squad, leaving out as many as four players including senior player Mahmudullah Riyad who was off colour in the last 10 Test innings.

Mahmudullah also played wretched shot to spark Bangladesh's batting collapse in the last two Test matches against India and Pakistan.

But Bangladesh would get the service of Mushfiqur Rahim in the Test after the most dependable batsman opted out against touring Pakistan, citing security concerns.

Along with Mushfiqur Rahim, the other players-Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali Chwodhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who were playing the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) would get back to Dhaka from Cox's Bazar. They are expected to join the practice session from the first day.

The one-off Test between the two teams is set to begin on February 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali Chowdhury. -BSS





