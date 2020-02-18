SpiceJet wet leases two A320s from a foreign airline





The wet leased aircraft will be operated by BH air crew and have been inducted after seeking regulatory approvals from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said.

With the latest induction, SpiceJet fleet now stands at 121. The airline has added more than 40 planes to its fleet since April 2019. Despite the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, SpiceJet grew by close to 60per cent in 2019, the airline said.

After Jet Airways shut down in April last year, the beleaguered carrier's slots in congested airports like Mumbai, Delhi were utilised by other carriers, who expanded their operations to keep the slots. -TNN















MUMBAI, Feb 17: Low cost carrier SpiceJet inducted two Airbus A320 aircraft on wet lease last week from BH Air, a Bulgarian-registered airline based in Sofia, said a press release issued by the airline.The wet leased aircraft will be operated by BH air crew and have been inducted after seeking regulatory approvals from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said.With the latest induction, SpiceJet fleet now stands at 121. The airline has added more than 40 planes to its fleet since April 2019. Despite the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, SpiceJet grew by close to 60per cent in 2019, the airline said.After Jet Airways shut down in April last year, the beleaguered carrier's slots in congested airports like Mumbai, Delhi were utilised by other carriers, who expanded their operations to keep the slots. -TNN