US-Bangla sponsors 3-day int'l travel fair in city from March 12



US-Bangla Airlines Deputy Managing Director Dilruba Parvin and The Bangladesh Monitor (TBM) Managing Editor Tahera Wahid, flanked by TBM Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, Marketing and Sales Head Md Shafiqul Islam, Public Relations General Manager Md Kamrul Islam and US-Bangla Airlines Revenue Manager Sajia Parvin, shaking hands after signing a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka recently. Under the MoU, US-Bangla will be the title sponsor of the 17th edition of the Dhaka Travel Mart due to be held in the city on March 12 next.

The international tourism fair titled "US-Bangla Airlines Dhaka Travel Mart 2020" to be held at Oasis of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka from March 12-14.

The Bangladesh Monitor, the premier aviation and tourism publication is the organiser of the popular travel fair. In this connection US-Bangla and The Bangladesh Monitor signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently.

US-Bangla Airlines Deputy Managing Director Dilruba Parvin and The Bangladesh Monitor Managing Editor Tahera Wahid signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect recently at the latter's corporate office at Dhanmondi.

The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, Marketing and Sales Head Md Shafiqul Islam, Public Relations General Manager Md Kamrul Islam nd US-Bangla Airlines Revenue Manager Sajia Parvin were also present on the occasion, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilruba Parvin said, "We are proud to be associated with the biggest tourism extravaganza of the country. US-Bangla has constantly been trying to play its role in the development of Bangladesh's tourism sector. We are planning to extensively promote Dhaka Travel Mart at home and abroad and offer attractive fares and packages to the visitors during all three days of the fair."

Thanking US-Bangla Airlines for their support, Tahera Wahid said, "Over the years Dhaka Travel Mart has established itself as an effective platform for direct interaction between the tourism trade organisations and the customers. To meet the customers' demand, this specific sector is constantly evolving, adding new products and features. This year, we are expecting more interesting products and services from the local and foreign participants.'

National tourism organisations, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts and other tourism related organisations from home and abroad will showcase their products and services in over 75 stalls and 6 pavilions during the fair.

Currently, in the domestic sector, US-Bangla operates daily flights to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Barishal from Dhaka. In the international sector, the airline serves Kolkata, Chennai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Muscat and Doha.

The carrier recently won Gold award in 'On-time Performance (Domestic)' category, Silver awards in 'Domestic Airline of the Year 2019', 'Customer Friendly Airline (Domestic)', 'Onboard Services (Domestic)' categories and Bronze award in 'Most Improved Services in 2019' category at the Monitor Airline of the Year 2019 gala award ceremony.















