Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddique







Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddique along with Sonali Bank Staff College Principal and General Manager Begum Masuma Akter and other senior officials of the bank, attends a four-week-long staff training course named " Foundation course for Newly Appinted Senior Officer/Officer" at Sonali Bank Staff College recently in the Capital. photo: Bank