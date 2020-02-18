Thailand raises $3.2b in 5G licence auction





A subsidiary of Advanced Info Services, the country's top mobile operator, dominated Sunday's bidding, securing 23 of the nearly 50 licences up for grabs.

Governments around the world are rolling out 5G networks, which offer vastly faster mobile internet speeds.

Washington has been pressing countries to ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from providing equipment for the networks, saying it is a security risk.

Key US allies in Europe, notably Britain and France, have said they will not ban Huawei but will impose restrictions.

Thailand, like other Southeast Asian countries with close ties to China, has mostly shied away from the issue. -AFP

















