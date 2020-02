NRB Global Bank Ltd Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar



















NRB Global Bank Ltd Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar along with Additional Managing Director Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Principal (CC) of NRB Global Bank Training Institute Akhil Chandra Sarker and other high officials, poses at a daylong workshop on "Basic Concept of Islami Banking" at bank's Training Institute on Saturday.