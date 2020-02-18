S'pore lowers growth forecast as virus hits economy

SINGAPORE, Feb 17: Singapore cut its economic growth forecast for this year on Monday as the coronavirus batters tourist arrivals and trade.

The city-state is one of the worst affected places outside China, with 75 cases of the virus so far. China has more than 70,000 infections. Singapore downgraded its 2020 growth estimate to a range of -0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent. That compares with its previous forecast in November of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

"In Asia, the outbreak is likely to dampen the growth prospects of China and other affected countries this year." -AFP














