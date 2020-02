Chittagong headquartered FMC Group Chairman and FMC Dockyard Managing Director





Chittagong headquartered FMC Group Chairman and FMC Dockyard Managing Director Mohammad Yasin Chowdhuty (middle) receiving a citation after being elected Greatest Leader at the 4th Asian Greatest Brands and Leaders 2019-20 held at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Hotel recently. International mass communication media United Research Service and international publication Asia One jointly sponsor the event annually.