Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:19 PM
Home Business

Saudi Arabia says yes to more skilled workers from BD

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Feb 17: Dhaka said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia was keen on hiring more skilled workers from Bangladesh, following a Joint Economic Council meeting which concluded in the capital recently.
Last year Bangladesh sent around 400,000 workers to the Kingdom, according to data from the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training. Saudi Arabia is the largest labor market for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with 1.5 million employed in the Kingdom.  
A 40-member Saudi delegation held several meetings with officials in Dhaka during the 13th session of the Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission. It was led by Mahir Abdul Rahman Gassim, Saudi Arabia's deputy minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.
"Saudi Arabia is going to introduce a new system regarding the recruitment of skilled migrant workers," Zahid Hossain, joint secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (EWOE) told Arab News. "We found the delegation very cooperative and keen on hiring Bangladeshi skilled migrants."
He added that the Kingdom wanted to ensure that Bangladesh was working toward the initiative through training programs for the migrant workers.
"The delegation asked Bangladeshi authorities to provide training very carefully so that the migrant workers can cope with the working environment in the Kingdom. A technical committee from the Saudi Arabian government is expected to visit Bangladesh very soon to witness the preparations on ground."
Bangladesh has 70 Technical Training Centers across the country to prepare its workforce for the global job market.  
Saudi Arabia's decision was a step in the right direction, one expert said.
"Bangladesh can get much more benefit through the export of its skilled manpower as workers' salaries will be increased and the migration cost will also be reduced," Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, secretary-general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, told Arab News.
Bangladeshi semi-skilled and unskilled migrant workers spend on average around $3,500 to secure a job in the Kingdom. This figure can go up to $4,500 in some cases.
"As we know, Saudi Arabia is preparing a list of source criteria for hiring skilled migrant workers and considering the present good relationship between the countries we hope Bangladesh will be one of the favorite choices."
He added that the guidelines for recruitment, as provided by the Saudi government, would also help in regulating recruitment agencies in the country.
"The Saudi delegation proposed to help Bangladesh in preparing the skilled workers which will be a win-win situation for all," Noman said.
He added that Bangladesh was already one of the top sourcing countries for employers in Saudi Arabia.
Remittances sent by Bangladeshi workers are the second-largest source of foreign currency for the Bangladesh government after those earned from exports of ready-made garments.
Last year the remittances amounted to $18 billion, 60 percent of which were sent by the Bangladeshi workforce in Saudi Arabia.     -Arab News


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alstom shares fall after its $6.7b Bombardier rail deal
Palm oil rises in KL
Gold eases in London
AI resumes wide-bodied flight operations
Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes
HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924
Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft