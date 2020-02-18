Global shares edge higher on Chinese support measures





Trading is expected to be light, with US stocks and bond markets shut for a public holiday.

Both the pan-European STOXX 600 index and Germany's DAX reaching record highs. The MSCI All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was up 0.04per cent.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.17per cent to near last week's peak of 558.30, its highest since late January.

The gains were led by China, whose blue-chip index climbed 2.25per cent after the country's central bank lowered a key interest rates and injected more liquidity into the system.

Also whetting risk appetite was an announcement by China's finance minister on Sunday that Beijing would roll out tax and fee cuts.

Most 10-year bond yields in the euro zone were 1 to 2 basis points higher, a modest move that suggested bond investors remained cautious.

"Traders are mindful of the fact the Chinese authorities intervened in the financial markets at the beginning of the month when the domestic stock markets reopened after the Lunar New Year celebrations," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

"Some dealers hold the view that Beijing will intervene in the markets again should the situation get much worse, which could explain the resilience of equity markets."

Fears about the jolt to the world economy from the coronavirus lingered, though, as the number of reported new cases in China rose to 2,048 as on Sunday from 2,009 the previous day.

"The latest numbers from the Hubei province still suggest that the infection pace is slowing after the sudden jump following the methodology changes last week," Danske Bank said in a research note, highlighting that the number of new cases within China is the lowest since 23 January.

Restrictions were tightened further in Hubei over the weekend. Most vehicles were banned from the roads and companies told to stay shut until further notice.

China's "containment measures suggest that activity is only likely to normalize by mid-March at best and more likely end Q1," said Jefferies analyst Sean Darby. "The question remains over the degree of stimulus to be required given the country's fiscal position."

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7per cent after its economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter. The slowdown in the world's third-largest economy came amid concern the coronavirus effects will hurt output and tourism, stoking fears Japan may slump into recession.

The coronavirus also led trade-dependent Singapore to downgrade its 2020 economic growth forecast. China's economy is widely expected to slow sharply as well. -Reuters



















