Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:19 PM
Gold holds near 2-week high on uncertainty over virus impact

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Feb 17: Gold prices on Monday held near a two-week high scaled in the previous session as uncertainty prevailed over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,582.08 per ounce, as of 0701 GMT, having touched its highest since Feb. 3 at $1,584.65 on Friday. US gold futures were down about 0.1per cent at $1,585.30. "Gold is holding firm at high prices as uncertainty around coronavirus remains high, while the economic impact is still unclear," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 1,770 by Sunday, up by 105 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission.
"Given the extent of the impact of the coronavirus in China, gold physical demand is likely to suffer. (But) it is too early to estimate the effects," UBS said in a note dated Feb. 14. Premiums for physical gold in China, the world's biggest bullion consumer, slid to their lowest since at least July 2018 last week.
The epidemic pushed Singapore to downgrade its 2020 economic growth forecast, while a Reuters poll showed Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic in February.    -Reuters


