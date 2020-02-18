BB governor Fazle Kabir gets extension



Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Dr Fazle Kabir has been given extension of service for three months according to a circular of Public Administration Ministry issued on Sunday.The government approved the contractual appointment of the governor until he reaches the age limit for retirement at 65 years. The extended tenure will expire on July 3 this year, the circular said. Fazle Kabir, former finance secretary, joined as the 11th Governor of the central bank on March 20, 2016. He started his professional career in 1980 in Railway Transportation and Commercial service. In 1983, he joined the BCS Administration cadre. During his 34 years of civil service, Kabir held various key positions in different ministries and also in the field administration.He served as the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kishoreganj district, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Director General of National Academy for Planning and Development, Director General of the BCS Administration Academy, Secretary at Ministry of Railways and Secretary at the Ministry of Finance.