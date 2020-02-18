Video
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
Moody's cuts India's growth projection to 5.4pc for 2020

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb 17: Moody's Investors Service on Monday slashed India's growth forecast to 5.4 per cent for 2020 from 6.6 per cent projected earlier on slower than expected economic recovery.
In its update on Global Macro Outlook, Moody's said India's economy has decelerated rapidly over the last two years and expects economic recovery to begin in the current quarter.
"We expect any recovery to be slower than we had previously expected.
Accordingly, we have revised our growth forecasts to 5.4 per cent for 2020 and 5.8 per cent for 2021, down from our previous projections of 6.6 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively," Moody's said.
The growth projections are based on calendar year and as per its estimates, India has clocked a GDP growth of 5 per cent in 2019.
With a weak economy and depressed credit growth reinforcing each other, Moody's said "it is difficult to envision a quick turnaround of either, even if economic deceleration may have troughed."
On the fiscal front, it said, the Union Budget 2020 did not contain a significant stimulus to address the demand slump."As similar policies in other countries have shown, tax cuts are unlikely to translate into higher consumer and business spending when risk aversion is high," it said.
Global GDP growth forecast has been revised down, and Moody's now expect G-20 economies to collectively grow 2.4 per cent in 2020, a softer rate than last year, followed by a pickup to 2.8 per cent in 2021.    -PTI


