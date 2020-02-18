Industries Ministry receives 191 pleas for Bangabandhu award





The information was revealed at an award related meeting at the Industries Ministry's conference room in the city. Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim presided over the meeting.

Industries ministry is going to introduce the award marking the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The award will be given in seven categories - large, medium, small, cottage, micro, handicrafts and hi-tech industry.

Out of the 191 applications, Industries Ministry has received 71 in large industry category while 47 in medium sized industry category, 25 for small industry, 21 for micro industry, six for hi-tech industry category, eight for cottage industry and 13 for handicrafts industry category.

















