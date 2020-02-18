Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:19 PM
Home Business

Industries Ministry receives 191 pleas for Bangabandhu award

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Industries Ministry has received a total of 191 applications for the proposed 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industry Award-2020, said a press release Monday.
The information was revealed at an award related meeting at the Industries Ministry's conference room in the city. Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim presided over the meeting.
Industries ministry is going to introduce the award marking the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The award will be given in seven categories - large, medium, small, cottage, micro, handicrafts and hi-tech industry.
Out of the 191 applications, Industries Ministry has received 71 in large industry category while 47 in medium sized industry category, 25 for small industry, 21 for micro industry, six for hi-tech industry category, eight for cottage industry and 13 for handicrafts industry category.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alstom shares fall after its $6.7b Bombardier rail deal
Palm oil rises in KL
Gold eases in London
AI resumes wide-bodied flight operations
Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes
HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924
Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft