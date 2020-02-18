Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:19 PM
Home Business

Agent banking accounts double in one year

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Agent banking has become popular overnight and the number of accounts across the           country has doubled at the end of 2019 from 2018 as banks have chosen this method to       expand business with least cost.
It does not require big office and office staff as the designated agents take care of it on the basis of commission.
According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the number of agent banking accounts increased to 52,57,769 at the end of 2019 from 24,55,475 in 2018. In the year 2019, the number of agents increased to 7,914 from 5,101 in 2018.  The number of bank agent outlets also increased to 11,319 from 6,932 in the same period.
Deposit collection through agent banking was Taka 7,543.60 crore at the end of 2019, which was Taka 3,014 crore in 2018.
Among the deposit, Taka 2,085.80 crore was collected in the urban area while Taka 5,457.80 crore collected at rural area.
Agent banking was introduced in Bangladesh in 2013 through a guideline issued by Bangladesh Bank. The purpose of introducing Agent Banking is to provide a safe and secured alternative delivery channel for banking services to remote location and beyond the reach of the traditional banking network.
It has allowed the banks to expand their business and accelerate financial inclusion using intermediaries as agents. The Agent Banking is playing an important role in bringing the hard-earned money of the nonresident Bangladeshis at arm's length of their close ones. If
we look at the geographical concentration of the distribution of remittance, we can see that around 90 percent is distributed in the rural areas.




A total of 21 commercial banks have already taken licenses from Bangladesh Bank for agent banking while 19 banks are running their activities across the country.
The commercial 19 banks, which are currently running agent banking activities, are Dutch Bangla Bank, Bank Asia, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Modhumoti Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, NRB Commercial Bank, Standard Bank, Agrani Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Mid Land Bank, The City Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, The Premier Bank, United Commercial Bank Limited, AB Bank, NRB Bank, Brac Bank and Eastern Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alstom shares fall after its $6.7b Bombardier rail deal
Palm oil rises in KL
Gold eases in London
AI resumes wide-bodied flight operations
Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes
HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924
Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft