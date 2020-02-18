Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:18 PM
Home Business

Honda hands over two Goldwing  motorcycles to SSF

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina graces the event as Bangladesh Honda Private Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Himihiko Katsuki hands over the keys of two touring motorcycles to SSF Director General Major General Md. Majibur Rahman at the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Monday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina graces the event as Bangladesh Honda Private Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Himihiko Katsuki hands over the keys of two touring motorcycles to SSF Director General Major General Md. Majibur Rahman at the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Monday. photo : pid

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited - a joint venture with Japan's Hondas Corporation        handed over two units of flagship motorcycle "GL1800 Goldwing" to Special Security Force (SSF) in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.
Bangladesh Honda Private Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Himihiko Katsuki handed over the keys to SSF Director General Major General Md. Majibur Rahman at a function at the Prime Minister's Office in the city.                  
"Six more motorcycles of this brand will be handed over to SSF shortly," PM's Press      Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters after the event.
These two world's most advanced motorcycles were presented as symbols of collaboration between the government and Honda in a bid to improving road safety in Bangladesh, the concerned officials said.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian, Industries Secretary Abdul Halim, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito were present on the occasion.
 NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Paban Chowdhury and Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Dr. Md. Kamrul Ahsan, Chairman of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation Md Rois Uddin, Managing Director and CEO of Honda Pvt Ltd, chairman of Abdul Monem Economic Zone ASM Mainuddin Monem were also among       others present.
Bangladesh Honda Private Limited-- a joint venture with Bangladesh Steel and           Engineering Corporation (BSEC) is expanding its motorcycle business in Bangladesh by delivering products that meets customers' needs in the growing market.
Honda, along with its partner BSEC under the Ministry of Industries, has invested a total of Taka 3.6 billion in buildings, facilities, equipment, and a land area of 25 acres for its new factory at Abdul Monem Economic Zone in Munshiganj district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alstom shares fall after its $6.7b Bombardier rail deal
Palm oil rises in KL
Gold eases in London
AI resumes wide-bodied flight operations
Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes
HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924
Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft