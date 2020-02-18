Honda hands over two Goldwing  motorcycles to SSF



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina graces the event as Bangladesh Honda Private Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Himihiko Katsuki hands over the keys of two touring motorcycles to SSF Director General Major General Md. Majibur Rahman at the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Monday. photo : pid

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Himihiko Katsuki handed over the keys to SSF Director General Major General Md. Majibur Rahman at a function at the Prime Minister's Office in the city.

"Six more motorcycles of this brand will be handed over to SSF shortly," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters after the event.

These two world's most advanced motorcycles were presented as symbols of collaboration between the government and Honda in a bid to improving road safety in Bangladesh, the concerned officials said.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian, Industries Secretary Abdul Halim, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito were present on the occasion.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Paban Chowdhury and Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Dr. Md. Kamrul Ahsan, Chairman of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation Md Rois Uddin, Managing Director and CEO of Honda Pvt Ltd, chairman of Abdul Monem Economic Zone ASM Mainuddin Monem were also among others present.

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited-- a joint venture with Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) is expanding its motorcycle business in Bangladesh by delivering products that meets customers' needs in the growing market.

Honda, along with its partner BSEC under the Ministry of Industries, has invested a total of Taka 3.6 billion in buildings, facilities, equipment, and a land area of 25 acres for its new factory at Abdul Monem Economic Zone in Munshiganj district.















