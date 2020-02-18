Karnaphuli Tunnel Connecting Road to turn 4-lane





The National Economic Council (ECNEC) is likely to approve the project today (Tuesday), planning ministry sources said.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Planning Commission has already assessed the project proposal following its presentation to the commission by the Road Division and Bridges Ministry.

The Planning Ministry officials said if the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe time and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbah to Anowara Upazila of the district. The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022.

Planning Ciommission member Shamima Nargis said if the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chittagong district through the Karnaphuli tunnel.

Sources at Planning Commission said Anwara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Wayzanshon. Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chittagong port.

Along with Dhaka-Chittagong-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.

The sources said at the west sides of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Potiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.

Sources said, the country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic. Called Bangabandhu Tunnel, it will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around US$1.56 billion.

US$ $573 million of the total cost is being provided by the Export-Import Bank of China and the rest being sourced by the Bangladesh Government. The tunnel features approach roads on either end and run a maximum of 31m below the river bed.

It will also establish link with the 17km ring road being constructed for the city. China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) is implementing the tunnel project from Patenga in the west. Concrete lining segments have been supplied for the tunnel from China and the work is due for completion in 2022, the officials said.















