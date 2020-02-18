EWU holds 19th convocation



East West University (EWU) organized its 19th convocation on February 17, 2020 at the EWU Campus. This convocation is dedicated to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the birth anniversary. As the representative of the Honourable President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Education Minister Dipu Moni MP conferred degrees among students. In this convocation, the total number of 2111 graduates in both undergraduate and graduate levels received the certificates. Besides, 3 students were awarded the prestigious gold medal for their excellent academic performance.Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman of Bangladesh University Grants Commission, was present at the convocation as special guest. Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam, senior lawyer in Bangladesh Supreme Court, was the convocation speaker.In the convocation, the speakers urged the youths to start a culture of "personal and collective responsibility, ownership and accountability" in the country. Through these endeavors, they expect that the people of Bangladesh will prosper as it was dreamt in 1971.