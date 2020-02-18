ARTICLE 19 arranges online course

UK-based freedom of speech organization ARTICLE 19 and German leading media development organization DW Akademie launched an online course on media laws, media ethics, and digital rights and safety. The course, offered in Bangla, began on February 15, 2020 for 10 weeks. Students of communication and journalism, journalists from print, electronic and online media; online activists and social media users; and any interested person can participate in this course. The online course is divided into three parts -- digital rights and safety, media laws and media ethics. Anyone can take the course free of cost, using their computers or even smart phones. One has to go to the following link https://banglatutorial-media.org/ and register to take part in the course.