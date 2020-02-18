IU inaugurates ‘Bangabandhu Tournament’

Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia inter hall and inter department Bangabandhu cup cricket tournament inaugurated on February 16, 2020. IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari announced the opening of this tournament at the central cricket yard around 12.00pm on on February 16, 2020. IU Vice-Chancellor addressed the programme as chief guest while IU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman presided over the function and IU Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha addressed the programme as special guest. Among others, IU syndicate member Prof M Mahbubur Rahman.