IU inaugurates ‘Bangabandhu Tournament’

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:18 PM
Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
IU Correspondent

Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia inter hall and inter department Bangabandhu cup cricket tournament inaugurated on February 16, 2020. IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari announced the opening of this tournament at the central cricket yard around 12.00pm on on February 16, 2020. IU Vice-Chancellor addressed the programme as chief guest while IU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman presided over the function and IU Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha addressed the programme as special guest. Among others, IU syndicate member Prof M Mahbubur Rahman.


