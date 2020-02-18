

NU VC shocked at death of Rahmat Ali































Vice-Chancellor of National University (NU) Prof Dr Harun-or-Rashid expressed his deep condolences on the death of close companion of Bangabandhu, Awami League advisory council member, former minister and five time parliamentarian advocate Rahmat Ali on February 16, 2020. Prof Rashid said, "Advocate Rahmat Ali was a dedicated politician. He was a skilled, honest and experienced politician. He has established many educational and social institutions in his own area. On his death the country lost a great politician."