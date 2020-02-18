DIU organises seminar on e-business



Department of Business Studies organized a seminar titled "e-Business market in Bangladesh" at the Bijoy Milonayoton of Daffodil International University (DIU) on February 16, 2020.Asikul Alam Khan (Founder, Managing Director and CEO of PriyoShop.com Ltd) was the keynote speaker at the seminar. He shared the current e-commerce trend in Bangladesh, future prospect in e-business. He also focused on the key factors required to be an entrepreneur.Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO at Daffodil family, chaired the seminar as chief guest. Besides this, Head of Business Studies department Md Ali Imran conducted the seminar session.