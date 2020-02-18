Video
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
‘2nd ICONCS 2020’ ended at DIU

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Eduvista Desk

"2nd International Conference on Cyber Security and Computer Science (ICONCS 2020)" ended on at Daffodil International University (DIU) on February 16, 2020. Software Engineering department organized the conference during 15-16 February 2020.
Brig General Md Mustafa Kamal, Chairman, Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC) was present as chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed "Best Paper Awards among the winners. Prof Dr Mostafa Kamal, Dean, Permanent campus of DIU was present as the special guest while Prof Dr Touhid Bhuiyan, Head, Department of Software Engineering of DIU, presided over the closing ceremony.
In ICONCS 2020, 1st Best Paper Award goes to University of Electronic Science and Technology of China for their Paper titled "A Modified Particle Swarm Optimization for Autonomous UAV Path planning in 3D Environment", 2nd Best Paper goes to DIU for the paper titled "Aspect based sentiment analysis in bangle dataset based on aspect term extraction". 3rd Best Paper Award goes to Noakhali Science and Technology University for the paper titled "Machine Learning Based Recommendation System for the Mood of Childbirth".
In the Cyber Security Area, Best Paper Award goes to Daffodil International University for the Paper titled "An Enhancement of Kerberos Using Biometric Template and Steganography". The chief guest Brigadier General Md Mustafa Kamal said that nowadays we cannot imagine our life without internet and computer. We have completely entered into a technology based life. Simultaneously we have also faced into the cyber threat. So we have to find out the way to overcome this cyber threat.


