The Cloud Boat screened at Goethe-Institut Bangladesh



Director with guests at the programme

Lubna Sharmin, representative of the International Film Initiative of Bangladesh (IFIB) introduced the filmmaker Mrittika Goon, along with the moderator of the evenings' Q&A discussion session; film critic and journalist Sadia Khalid to the audience.

While sharing her experience on her film "The Cloud Boat" (Kalo Megher Vela) making, filmmaker Mrittika Goon, during the Q&A discussion session said, "Kalo megher vela " is a philosophical fiction and an adaptation of poet Nirmalendu Goon's novel of the same title. I wanted to show the chaotic aspects of the city life through protagonist Dukhu's struggling slam life. In order to escape the abuse of his stepfather, Dhuku flees the city and takes asylum to the nature, leaving behind his beloved mother and there he finds his life philosophy; that the path to freedom is blocked by emotional attachments - in order to listen to the call of the soul; one must release themselves from the bondage of love."

Synopsis of "The Cloud Boat":

The Cloud Boat (Kalo Megher Vela) is a Bangla film directed by Mrittika Goon and an adaptation of poet Nirmalendu Goon's novel of the same title. Protagonist Dukhu: a child who lost his father in his early age. The movie follows the struggles of Dhuku, a child who lives at a railway station. Dukhu's life in a railway station of Dhaka is a continuity of struggle: physical and emotional. In order to escape the abuse of his stepfather, Dhuku flees the city, leaving behind his beloved mother. He disguises himself as an orphan and begins working for a family in a remote village. There he encounters a sage who teaches him that the path to freedom is blocked by emotional attachments - in order to listen to the call of the soul, one must release themselves from the bondage of love. Dukhu is inspired by the sage's words and begins a journey into the unknown, beyond all things material and away from the love for his own mother.

A still from the film The Cloud Boat

Mrittika Goon was born in Mymensing district. Father's name is Nirmalendu Goon (Poet) and mother's name is Neera Lahiry (Doctor). She passed her childhood in Old Dhaka. She grew in a cultural family with her Grandmother (Roma Lahiry ) who was a professor of Sangskrit and grandfather ( Shibprosonno Lahiry). She completed BSc in Computer Science and Masters in Business Administration from North South University (NSU).

She started writing poem when she was eight years old. She wrote features regularly on `FNL' and 'Parpol Magazine'. Than introduce herself as a poet on regular newspaper. She published three poetry book, name 'Amar Akashe Bristi'(Rain in my sky line), Kali Makha Rod'(the sunlight is painted black) and Nokhhotro Ghash (The solar Grass) and a story book 'The Butterfly Named Titly'. She works at several sectors of media. Adopting true facts she directed telefilm 'Mirajul' and also directed many more fictions for TV channels. Film "Kalo Meger Vela" is funded by Bangladesh Govt. She was executive producer of drama serial 'Patal Purir Rajkonna', India- Bangladesh combindly produced drama serial 'Sahitte Epar Opar' and so more. She worked in branding of film 'Amar Ache Jol', 'Amar Bandu Rashed', 'Mrittika Maya', '9 No Bipod Sonket', Daruchini Dip' etc. She worked as the coordinator of 'Sera Kontho', 'Lux channel I Super star', 'Khude Gan Raj', 'Sur Doria Epar Opar', 'Rupchanada Hari Koreai Ranna Lorai' etc reality show. She is working in TV media for long time. She works in channel-i as brand and communication manager.

She travelled almost each and every corner of Bangladesh for working necessities and to fiend the beautiful soul of the country. She accompanied her father in many countries. She travelled Japan, England, French, USA, UK, Sweden, Italy, Bhutan, Switzerland, Nepal, India & East Asian countries and she provided her curious mind with some answers.

About the initiative: "Through Her Eyes":

Women have been making films from the beginning of film production history. In Bangladesh, we currently see a number of women filmmakers actively creating and working in all genres of filmmaking. However, it remains a challenge for a woman to be a director and continue to create a body of work. Worldwide, relatively few women can carve out that opportunity for themselves.

'Through Her Eyes' gives film enthusiasts, film students, academics, film professionals, funding agencies, broadcasters, rights groups and journalists a regular opportunity to watch films by women filmmakers currently working in Bangladesh and to interact with them directly at the end of the screening.























