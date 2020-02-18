Construction of TTC in all Khulna upazilas soon





The decision was taken at the district development coordination meeting held at the Circuit House Auditorium on Sunday afternoon with deputy commissioner Md helal Hossain in the chair.

The meeting also decided that construction of 100-bed children hospital will begin on May while 500-chaired capacity district academy will be inaugurated on March in 2020.

DC Md Helal Hossain asked authority concerned for using Bangabandhu square instead of Moylapota in the city as Khulna City Corporation Authority (KCC) have okayed Bangabandhu Square in the last general meeting.









"Government has a plan to send 1,000 competent workers from each upazila to overseas markets every year. This makes the establishment of TTC at upazila levels very important," the DC added.

The DC also informed that government keen to implement sustainable development of various project so that future generation may not be affected.

He also asked to be screened necessary information like project cost, project completion period to ensure projects accountability at the website.

