999 call: Husband held for cutting off wife’s hair

Police on Monday arrested a man as he allegedly cut off his wife's hair over a family feud in Asa village of Mehendiganj upazila in Barishal.

An elderly man made a call to the emergency helpline 999 in the morning and informed police that his neighbor Jewel, 26, was torturing her wife and cut off her hair. Duty Officer of Mehendiganj Police Station talked to the caller instantly while Sub-Inspector Yadul Mia rushed to the spot and detained Jewel. The wife was admitted to a hospital for treatment, said a press release of the emergency service.

The couple got married two months back following an affair and Jewel used to torture his wife suspecting that she had an extra marital affair, said the release. -UNB



















