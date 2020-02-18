6651 more people come under social safety net in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Feb 17: Social Service Department has registered 6651 more people for old age allowance under social safety network in the district in the ongoing fiscal year (2019-2020).

With the inclusion of new segment of the people, the total number for the old age allowance now rose to 79785 in the district.

Of the total 16433 people will now get old age allowance in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila alone , District Social Service Office sources said.

Besides, 7013 people in Bakshiganj Upazila, 8867 people in Dewanganj, 11567 people in Islampur, 11734 people in Melandaha, 9102 people in Madarganj and 11371 people in Sarishabari Upazila will be brought under the social safety net. -BSS













