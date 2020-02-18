

Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday celebrated in Rangpur

The Pirganj upazila unit of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, Dr. M A Wazed Foundation, family of Dr Wazed, Begum Rokeya University, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS), district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and different organisations chalked out programmes to celebrate the birthday of Dr Wazed.

The programmes included placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr. Wazed at his birthplace Fatehpur Laldighee village in Pirganj upazila, offering Fateha and munajats there seeking eternal peace for his departed soul and well-being of his other family members.

Leaders of Pirganj upazila AL and other organisations, Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University Professor Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan, Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Maruf Hassan, Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer TMA Momin, heads of different educational institutions placed there wreaths and offered Fateha.

Besides, Pirganj upazila AL organised a doa mahfil followed by distribution of food among poor and distressed people and memorial discussion at 'Joy Sadan' in Fatehpur Laldighee village.



























RANGPUR: The 79th birthday of renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah was celebrated on Sunday in the district recalling his enormous contributions to the nation-building activities.The Pirganj upazila unit of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, Dr. M A Wazed Foundation, family of Dr Wazed, Begum Rokeya University, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS), district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and different organisations chalked out programmes to celebrate the birthday of Dr Wazed.The programmes included placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr. Wazed at his birthplace Fatehpur Laldighee village in Pirganj upazila, offering Fateha and munajats there seeking eternal peace for his departed soul and well-being of his other family members.Leaders of Pirganj upazila AL and other organisations, Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University Professor Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan, Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Maruf Hassan, Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer TMA Momin, heads of different educational institutions placed there wreaths and offered Fateha.Besides, Pirganj upazila AL organised a doa mahfil followed by distribution of food among poor and distressed people and memorial discussion at 'Joy Sadan' in Fatehpur Laldighee village.