Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:17 PM
Home City News

Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday celebrated in Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday celebrated in Rangpur

Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR: The 79th birthday of renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah was celebrated on Sunday in the district recalling his enormous contributions to the nation-building activities.
The Pirganj upazila unit of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, Dr. M A Wazed Foundation, family of Dr Wazed, Begum Rokeya University, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS), district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and different organisations chalked out programmes to celebrate the birthday of Dr Wazed.
The programmes included placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr. Wazed at his birthplace Fatehpur Laldighee village in Pirganj upazila, offering Fateha and munajats there seeking eternal peace for his departed soul and well-being of his other family members.
Leaders of Pirganj upazila AL and other organisations, Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University Professor Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan, Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Maruf Hassan, Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer TMA Momin, heads of different educational institutions placed there wreaths and offered Fateha.
Besides, Pirganj upazila AL organised a doa mahfil followed by distribution of food among poor and distressed people and memorial discussion at 'Joy Sadan' in Fatehpur Laldighee village.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction of TTC in all Khulna upazilas soon
Ailing Chandpur freedom fighter needs help to survive
999 call: Husband held for cutting off wife’s hair
6651 more people come under social safety net in Jamalpur
Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday celebrated in Rangpur
New cultivation method promises low cost, high yield for paddy farmers
Eight dengue patients being treated at hospitals: DGHS
Gender budget helps empower women in rural Bangladesh


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft