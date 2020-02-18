Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:17 PM
Home City News

New cultivation method promises low cost, high yield for paddy farmers

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

DINAJPUR, Feb 17: With a steady rise in population and a subsequent decline in agricultural land and labour, the government has turned to technology to meet the growing demand for food.
One of the new methods being promoted by the government promises to cut paddy production cost by half and a 15 to 30 percent increase in production.
Another goal of this unique project is to reduce the rising number of unemployment among the young generation by encouraging them to use modern technology and machines, cutting short the hardship of paddy cultivation process.
This method uses machines to produce seedlings and cultivate them using the rice transplant machines. The process will enable farmers to use less water in the production process and cut cost.    -UNB
The Rural Development Academy, in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), recently held an exhibition at Chawkerhat in Birol upazila to promote the process.
Organisers said irrigation and water management division of Rural Development Academy in Bogura has been implementing the experimental research project - 'high yield of paddy by water saving modern technology expansion and management'.
It has already been implemented commercially at 200 sites of 63 upazilas in 40 districts.
Abdul Karim, a farmer from Birol upazila who has been using the new method, expressed satisfaction and described the use of modern machinery as the most suitable process.
"I'm not only getting high yield but also the cost of cultivation has come down significantly," he said.
Many private companies and businesses have shown interest in the method and took initiative to spread its commercial use. The successful examples of commercial use of the method are already evident in many places including Madhupur of Tangail, Kurigram, Bogura, Dhamrai and Sylhet.
UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction of TTC in all Khulna upazilas soon
Ailing Chandpur freedom fighter needs help to survive
999 call: Husband held for cutting off wife’s hair
6651 more people come under social safety net in Jamalpur
Dr Wazed’s 79th birthday celebrated in Rangpur
New cultivation method promises low cost, high yield for paddy farmers
Eight dengue patients being treated at hospitals: DGHS
Gender budget helps empower women in rural Bangladesh


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft