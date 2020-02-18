Eight dengue patients being treated at hospitals: DGHS

A total of eight dengue patients, including seven in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday.

One new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people in 2019 after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related cases last year. Since the beginning of this year, 232 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 224 had been discharged from hospitals. -UNB











