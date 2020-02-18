Video
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:16 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Combined admission test for public universities

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
From this year, all the public universities have to enrol students through a centralised combined admission test as the University Grants Commission (UGC) is going to introduce the new system to minimize the hassles of admission seekers. The UGC will start work at full throttle next month on the procedures and methods of the admission system styled 'Central Admission Test'.

It is a very good and welcoming initiative to reduce the cost and hassles of the admission seekers. But four leading universities are still undecided about adopting the new system. Some are arguing against the decision that the reputed public universities will lose its good image and couldn't not bag meritorious students. But like myself many are in favour of the UGC initiative. Because medical admission test is being held unitedly and the admission seekers choose the best medical college as per their merit list and choice and thereafter the private medical college.

Not only in Dhaka University, but also in all public universities, subject is allocated among the admission seekers as per their merit list and choice. Similarly in the BCS examination, various category students take part in the examination and finally their cadre has been allocated as per their merit list and choice. These are the long time traditional systems to choose the best one candidate.
If the centralised combined admission test is being held unitedly, then the admission seekers will choose the best one university one after another as per their merit list and choice. Some minor problems may be raised but that can be resolved through discussion and good understanding.

The UGC should go ahead ignoring the criticism to implement the same for the greater welfare of the admission seekers.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka.



