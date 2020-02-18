

PM gives a boost to gastroenterology treatment



Additionally, the government has recently introduced gastroenterology departments at 13 medical college hospitals across the country to expand gastroenterology treatment. It is indeed an appreciable move from the government's end and medical practitioners that this specialized department is being introduced in different medical colleges.



Moreover, a MoU has been signed between BSG and BGS (Bangladesh Gastroenterology Society) aiming to support the establishment of a national training programme for endoscopy based treatment at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali in Dhaka. This MoU is indeed a step to bring a positive outcome in our healthcare sector. It will also help in creating opportunities for reciprocal learning and collaborative research between the two societies.



Digestive diseases are very common but often neglected with little treatment facilities available in our country. Pain or discomfort in the abdomen, bleeding in the digestive tract, celiac disease, colon and colorectal cancer, stomach cancer, pancreas, gallbladder problem, ulcer etc health problems are on the rise. However, introducing new departments is not enough if they lack qualified practitioners and well-facilitated equipments for diagnosis. Also ethical medical practitioners are quite rare at present. Sometimes the cost of diagnosis becomes very high. The authority concerned must ensure that the cost is within patient's affordable range and people from grassroots can also avail these services easily.



Since we all know that prevention is better than cure, campaigning on gastronomy awareness can be a good initiative also. The campaigning should be more specified in rural and suburb areas as people are the least health conscious there. Again, apart from campaigning we can spread awareness digitally by sending text messages via mobile phones since it is the most essential gadget owned by the majority of our population.











Lastly, SDG 3 aims to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all. To fulfil the goal we must pay attention to the people's gastronomy health as well. Hopefully this new venture will be fruitful.



