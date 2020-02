PIROJPUR, February 17: Mostafa Sikder, District Awami League (AL) executive committee member, died of massive cardiac attack in the town on Sunday night at 10:10pm. He was 55.

He was AL Municipal Committee President.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Chila Village of the district.

Mostafa Sikder left behind his wife, a daughter, a son and many well-wishers to mourn his death.