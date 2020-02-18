Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:16 PM
Home Countryside

Three Rohingyas rescued, three detained in Cumilla

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

RAB-11 members arrested three persons who make Rohingyas prepared for going abroad using fake passports, from Dhorkora Bazar and Chingra areas in Chauddagram Upazila of Cumilla on Sunday. photo: observer

RAB-11 members arrested three persons who make Rohingyas prepared for going abroad using fake passports, from Dhorkora Bazar and Chingra areas in Chauddagram Upazila of Cumilla on Sunday. photo: observer

CUMILLA, Feb 17: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11 arrested three persons from Dhorkora Bazar and Chingra areas in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Sunday.
At that time, three Rohingya persons including a woman were also rescued.
The arrested persons are: Md Abdur Rahim alias Rubel, 25, son of late Abul Kalam of Kapor Chotali Village, Nurul Haque, 29, son of Fazlul Haque and Kazi Faysal Ahmed alias Roni, 32, son of Kamal Uddin of Dimatali Village in Chauddagram Upazila.
In a press release on Monday noon, Shaktala RAB-11 CPC-2 Company Commander Major Talukder Nazmus Sakib said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in the area on Sunday night and arrested the trio red-handed who were making three Rohingyas prepared for going abroad using fake passports.
The rescued Rohingya persons are: an immature girl of Balukhali Rohingya Camp No. 18, Md Zahed Hossain, 25, son of Mohammad Amir Hossain of Tangkhali Camp No. 19 and Md Rafique, 37, son of Md Haqim Sharif of Kutupalang Rohingya Camp C/3 in Cox's Bazar.
During the drive, 39 passports, fake birth certificates along with other papers, three computers, two printers, a scanner, seven mobile phone sets and Tk 60,540 in cash were also recovered.
The arrested had been involved in making fake passports and sending people abroad illegally for long.
A case was filed with Chauddagram Police Station in this connection, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Three Rohingyas rescued, three detained in Cumilla
Inauguration of newly constructed Central Shaheed Minar at Government College
College vice-principal, wife hacked in Barguna
Five detained over raping in three districts
Houses, shops burnt in two districts
Menon visits edn institutes at Fulbari
Four killed in road accidents


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft