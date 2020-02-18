Three Rohingyas rescued, three detained in Cumilla



RAB-11 members arrested three persons who make Rohingyas prepared for going abroad using fake passports, from Dhorkora Bazar and Chingra areas in Chauddagram Upazila of Cumilla on Sunday. photo: observer

At that time, three Rohingya persons including a woman were also rescued.

The arrested persons are: Md Abdur Rahim alias Rubel, 25, son of late Abul Kalam of Kapor Chotali Village, Nurul Haque, 29, son of Fazlul Haque and Kazi Faysal Ahmed alias Roni, 32, son of Kamal Uddin of Dimatali Village in Chauddagram Upazila.

In a press release on Monday noon, Shaktala RAB-11 CPC-2 Company Commander Major Talukder Nazmus Sakib said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in the area on Sunday night and arrested the trio red-handed who were making three Rohingyas prepared for going abroad using fake passports.

The rescued Rohingya persons are: an immature girl of Balukhali Rohingya Camp No. 18, Md Zahed Hossain, 25, son of Mohammad Amir Hossain of Tangkhali Camp No. 19 and Md Rafique, 37, son of Md Haqim Sharif of Kutupalang Rohingya Camp C/3 in Cox's Bazar.

During the drive, 39 passports, fake birth certificates along with other papers, three computers, two printers, a scanner, seven mobile phone sets and Tk 60,540 in cash were also recovered.

The arrested had been involved in making fake passports and sending people abroad illegally for long.

A case was filed with Chauddagram Police Station in this connection, the official added.



















CUMILLA, Feb 17: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11 arrested three persons from Dhorkora Bazar and Chingra areas in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Sunday.At that time, three Rohingya persons including a woman were also rescued.The arrested persons are: Md Abdur Rahim alias Rubel, 25, son of late Abul Kalam of Kapor Chotali Village, Nurul Haque, 29, son of Fazlul Haque and Kazi Faysal Ahmed alias Roni, 32, son of Kamal Uddin of Dimatali Village in Chauddagram Upazila.In a press release on Monday noon, Shaktala RAB-11 CPC-2 Company Commander Major Talukder Nazmus Sakib said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in the area on Sunday night and arrested the trio red-handed who were making three Rohingyas prepared for going abroad using fake passports.The rescued Rohingya persons are: an immature girl of Balukhali Rohingya Camp No. 18, Md Zahed Hossain, 25, son of Mohammad Amir Hossain of Tangkhali Camp No. 19 and Md Rafique, 37, son of Md Haqim Sharif of Kutupalang Rohingya Camp C/3 in Cox's Bazar.During the drive, 39 passports, fake birth certificates along with other papers, three computers, two printers, a scanner, seven mobile phone sets and Tk 60,540 in cash were also recovered.The arrested had been involved in making fake passports and sending people abroad illegally for long.A case was filed with Chauddagram Police Station in this connection, the official added.