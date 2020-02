Five detained over raping in three districts

Three Rohingyas rescued, three detained in Cumilla

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, inaugurating newly constructed Central Shaheed Minar at Government College in Monohardi Upazila of Narsingdi on Sunday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]