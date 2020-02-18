Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:16 PM
Home Countryside

College vice-principal, wife hacked in Barguna

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Feb 17: Vice-principal of Taltali Government College in the district Abdur Rahman and his wife came under knife attack early Sunday.
Abdur Rahman and his wife have been admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with stab injuries.
Local sources said a gang of miscreants stormed the house of Abdur Rahman in Kalabagan area at around 2am and hacked the couple indiscriminately, leaving them critically injured, said the daughter Asia Begum. The identities of the attackers could not be known.
Meanwhile, students of the college formed a human chain on Sunday noon demanding arrest of the attackers within 48 hours.




Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Taltali Police Station Faridur Rahman said police visited the spot.
A hunt is on to nab the attackers, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Three Rohingyas rescued, three detained in Cumilla
Inauguration of newly constructed Central Shaheed Minar at Government College
College vice-principal, wife hacked in Barguna
Five detained over raping in three districts
Houses, shops burnt in two districts
Menon visits edn institutes at Fulbari
Four killed in road accidents


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft