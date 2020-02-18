College vice-principal, wife hacked in Barguna





Abdur Rahman and his wife have been admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with stab injuries.

Local sources said a gang of miscreants stormed the house of Abdur Rahman in Kalabagan area at around 2am and hacked the couple indiscriminately, leaving them critically injured, said the daughter Asia Begum. The identities of the attackers could not be known.

Meanwhile, students of the college formed a human chain on Sunday noon demanding arrest of the attackers within 48 hours.









Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Taltali Police Station Faridur Rahman said police visited the spot.

A hunt is on to nab the attackers, the OC added.



BARGUNA, Feb 17: Vice-principal of Taltali Government College in the district Abdur Rahman and his wife came under knife attack early Sunday.Abdur Rahman and his wife have been admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with stab injuries.Local sources said a gang of miscreants stormed the house of Abdur Rahman in Kalabagan area at around 2am and hacked the couple indiscriminately, leaving them critically injured, said the daughter Asia Begum. The identities of the attackers could not be known.Meanwhile, students of the college formed a human chain on Sunday noon demanding arrest of the attackers within 48 hours.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Taltali Police Station Faridur Rahman said police visited the spot.A hunt is on to nab the attackers, the OC added.