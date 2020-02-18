Five detained over raping in three districts





LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested three persons from Ramgati Upazila of the district on Monday, in a case filed for gang-raping a teenage girl.

The arrested persons are: Md Miraj, 22, Md Yousuf, 27 and Md Osman, 25. They all are the residents of Char Afjal Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramgati Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman said on information, police conducted a drive in the village early Monday and nabbed the trio.

According to the case statement, the accused forcibly picked up the 16-year-old girl when she came out of her house at night on January 23, 2020. They took the girl to a nearby garden and violated her.

Later, the victim's mother lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the PS.

BOGURA: Police arrested a man from Thanthania area of the town on Sunday afternoon in a case filed over raping and attempt to murder his wife.

Arrested Rafiqul Islam is a resident of Maliyandanga Village in Gabtali Upazila. He along with his wife Sonia Akter Ivy lived in a rented house in Chaklokman area in the town.

Rafiul often tortured Ivy over trifling matters and demanded dowry.

Ivy filed a case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against her husband in 2016.

On Saturday afternoon, Rafiqul and his friend tied Ivy and tortured her for not withdrawing the case.

Rafiqul even let his friend to rape Ivy; and he cut her hair off with a blade. He, later, set the house on fire and fled.

Hearing cry for help, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued her to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. Ivy's father filed a case with Shahjahanpur PS in this connection on Saturday night against the duo.

Rafiqul was detained from the area around 1pm but his friend is still on the run, said Additional Superintendent of Bogura Police Sanatan Chakrabarti.

Noakhali: Police arrested a young man from Subarnachar Upazila of the district early Friday for violating a 17-year-old girl with the false promise of marriage that impregnated her.

Arrested accused Ibrahim, is a resident of Charjabbar Union in the upazila.

Police arrested Ibarahim from Samity Bazar area at early hours following a case filed with Char Jabbar PS by the victim on Thursday afternoon.

Locals said Ibrahim raped the victim, 17, several times alluring her of marriage that impregnated her.





















