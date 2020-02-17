Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:42 AM
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Legal steps will be taken over the allegation of human trafficking against Laxmipur lawmaker Quazi Shaheed Islam, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Sunday.
"Legal measures will be taken if there is any complaint of corruption [against Shaheed Islam]," Quader told reporters at his ministry office at the Secretariat this noon.
"As per the prime minister's stance against corruption, I will ask the Anti-Corruption Commission to
investigate the matter," he said.
His comments came following media reports against lawmaker (Laxmipur-2) Quazi Shaheed Islam alias Papul that he is one of the three Bangladeshis who are involved in human trafficking in Kuwait.
He left Kuwait before a drive to arrest the human traffickers started there, according to a newspaper in Kuwait that disclosed it quoting the country's home ministry.




The ring of the three amassed about Tk 1,400 crore through trafficking 20,000 Bangladeshis to that country, CID in Kuwait claimed.
According to the Bangla daily Prothom Alo, Kuwait's Arabic daily Al-Qabas and Arab Times last Wednesday published a report against the Bangladeshi human traffickers.
But the dailies did not reveal the name of this Bangladeshi lawmaker, the Bangla daily said in a report published today.
The name of MP Shaheed Islam came to light when the Bangladesh mission in Kuwait was contacted, the daily added.     -Agencies 



I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
