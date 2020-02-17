Kuwaiti media reports linking BD lawmaker fake: FM





Responding to a question on the matter, the FM said, "We've heard that this is fake news."

Kuwaiti news outlets Daily Al-Qabas and Arab Times recently ran reports on the arrest of an unidentified Bangladeshi for

money laundering and trafficking in humans and visas.

According to Al-Qabas, the suspect is a member of a three-man gang whose other members include an unnamed Bangladeshi MP.

It added that the trio occupied sensitive positions in three major companies that brought over 20,000 Bangladeshi workers into the country in exchange for large sums of money believed to be in excess of 50 million dinars.

"The government doesn't have any information on this as yet. Our Kuwaiti mission hasn't said anything about it yet," said Momen.

"But this was probably reported by a newspaper which itself questioned the veracity of the allegations later."

His comments came following media reports against lawmaker (Laxmipur-2) Quazi Shaheed Islam alias Papul that he is one of the three Bangladeshis who are involved in human trafficking in Kuwait.

Quazi Shaheed Islam left Kuwait before a drive to arrest the human traffickers started there, according to a newspaper in Kuwait that disclosed it quoting the country's home ministry.

The ring of the three amassed about Tk 1,400 crore through trafficking 20,000 Bangladeshis to that country, CID in Kuwait claimed.

According to the Kuwait's Arabic daily Al-Qabas and Arab Times last Wednesday published a report against the Bangladeshi human traffickers.

But the dailies did not reveal the name of this Bangladeshi lawmaker,

The name of MP Shaheed Islam came to light when the Bangladesh mission in Kuwait.



















