Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:42 AM
No application yet for Khaleda’s parole: Quader

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said Khaleda Zia's release on parole will be considered if formal application is submitted.
He said BNP is yet to apply for the release of Khaleda Zia on parole.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transports and Bridges Minister, made the comment while talking to journalists at a press conference on recent issues at the ministry conference room.
Quader said, "Khaleda's release doesn't not depends on the government, it depends on court. But, if they want, they can apply for the release on parole via Home Ministry following the government rules. Then it can be considered."
BNP itself is in self-contradiction about her release. One part of them wants to release their Chairperson by launching a vigorous movement while the others are in favour of requesting the government to free her on humanitarian ground, he added.
Echoing Obaidul Quader Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also said the government is yet to receive any appeal for the release of Khaleda Zia on parole.
He made the comments after attending a branch opening ceremony of Sydney International School in Gulshan.
Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.










