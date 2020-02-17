Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Probe finds irregularities of five docs at NICRH

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Five doctors of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) were found guilty of irregularities and negligence in duty.
The five doctors are Dr AMM Shariful Alam, Professor Dr Obaidullah Baki, Dr Moarraf Hossain, Dr Manosh Kumar Bashu and Dr Farhad Halim.
A probe committee led by Additional Secretary of Health Ministry Md Sirajul Islam found them guilty of irregularities and negligence in duty.
The committee submitted its report before the HC on Sunday as per its earlier order.  The HC bench fixed February 23 for passing an order on the issue.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman expressed dissatisfaction over the probe report as it did not mention the actions taken against the five doctors for their negligence.
It also asked the probe committee to submit the full report before it within a week, mentioning the actions taken against them in this regard.
On January 2, following an English daily newspaper report the HC bench issued a rule on a Suo Motu (Voluntary) move.
The High Court directed the Health Secretary and Director General of Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) to form a committee to investigate the irregularities.
 The court also directed to the government to suspend the retirement facilities of the outgoing director of NICRH's Prof Dr Md Moarraf Hossen for their irregularities and negligences.
According to the report, More than 12 years ago, the NICRH authorities purchased eight high-end ventilators for its ICU.
But the Artificial Respiratory Ventilators, the basic device required for running an ICU properly, had never been installed.
As a result, the critically ill patients were deprived of the treatment they were supposed to receive. There is no facility at the hospital's ICU for cancer treatment, the report said.
The NICRH is the only specialised govt cancer hospital in Bangladesh at Mohakhali in the capital of Dhaka.


