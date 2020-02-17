Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:42 AM
Chinese woman hospitalized with fever in Rangpur

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

A Chinese woman worker, who returned from China recently, has been admitted to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Sunday with fever.
She returned from coronavirus-struck country China to her workplace at Nilphamari's Uttara Export Processing Zone area on February 4.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has been informed about the patient's health condition, Dr Abdul Mokadam, Assistant Director (Administration) of Rangpur Medical College, said.
"We have isolated her from the general patients," he said.
A medial team from Dhaka will arrive soon to collect samples of the patient, he further added.
"The patient is undergoing treatment at the hospital right now. It cannot be confirmed without medial test whether she is infected with coronavirus or not," Humayun Kabir, in-charge of coronavirus isolation unit of the hospital, said.
Earlier, three Bangladeshi students who had been admitted to the coronavirus unit of the hospital were declared free of coronavirus after further test by IEDCR.




The novel coronavirus has infected more than 69,000 people globally, mostly in mainland China. The death toll is 1,669, including four people outside mainland China as of Saturday.




