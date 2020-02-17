Rezaul’s nomination highly appreciated by Ctg AL





They also expressed their thanks to the Prime Minister for selection of Rezaul Karim as a CCC mayor candidate.

Rezaul is the Joint Secretary of the party's Chattogram Metropolitan unit. of which Nasir is general secretary.

Party Chief Sheikh

Hasina has chosen Rezaul Karim Chowdhury as the candidate for the mayoral of CCC.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the decisions after a meeting of the party's parliamentary and local government elections nomination board at Hasina's official residence the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram Mahanagar Awami League expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said the selection of Rezaul was one of the better nominations for the people of the port city.

Sujan who was also a nomination seeker, commented that the Party leader had given priority to the neat and clean image leader of the party.

When contacted, Muhammad Yunus, another nomination seekers of CCC mayoral post expressed his happiness with the nomination of Rezaul Karim.

Yunus, Secretary General of Muktijudder Bijoy Mela hoped that Rezaul could be able to implement the dreams of Late Mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

Nasir, who was elected mayor in the 2015 city corporation elections, held a rally against terrorism, militancy and drugs recently in a show of strength ahead of the nomination.

He was praised for his efforts over one or two issues, but criticisms over disputes with local leaders and the waterlogging problem have overshadowed his achievements.

Freedom fighter Rezaul, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, is a member of the influential Bahaddar family at Bahaddarhat in the city.

In an immediate reaction to the party decision on his nomination, he said he was grateful to Hasina and the people of the city for valuing the role he played in his political career.

He claimed himself to be a follower of the late mayor and Chattogram Awami League chief ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, whose bitter rivalry with Nasir continued to make headlines even after his death.

"I will try my best if I am elected mayor," Rezaul said.

Election to Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) will be held on March 29.





























CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: Nomination of Rezaul Karim Chowdhury as the mayor candidate has widely been appreciated by local Awami League leaders and the activists.They also expressed their thanks to the Prime Minister for selection of Rezaul Karim as a CCC mayor candidate.Rezaul is the Joint Secretary of the party's Chattogram Metropolitan unit. of which Nasir is general secretary.Party Chief SheikhHasina has chosen Rezaul Karim Chowdhury as the candidate for the mayoral of CCC.Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the decisions after a meeting of the party's parliamentary and local government elections nomination board at Hasina's official residence the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.Talking to the Daily Observer, Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram Mahanagar Awami League expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He said the selection of Rezaul was one of the better nominations for the people of the port city.Sujan who was also a nomination seeker, commented that the Party leader had given priority to the neat and clean image leader of the party.When contacted, Muhammad Yunus, another nomination seekers of CCC mayoral post expressed his happiness with the nomination of Rezaul Karim.Yunus, Secretary General of Muktijudder Bijoy Mela hoped that Rezaul could be able to implement the dreams of Late Mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.Nasir, who was elected mayor in the 2015 city corporation elections, held a rally against terrorism, militancy and drugs recently in a show of strength ahead of the nomination.He was praised for his efforts over one or two issues, but criticisms over disputes with local leaders and the waterlogging problem have overshadowed his achievements.Freedom fighter Rezaul, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, is a member of the influential Bahaddar family at Bahaddarhat in the city.In an immediate reaction to the party decision on his nomination, he said he was grateful to Hasina and the people of the city for valuing the role he played in his political career.He claimed himself to be a follower of the late mayor and Chattogram Awami League chief ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, whose bitter rivalry with Nasir continued to make headlines even after his death."I will try my best if I am elected mayor," Rezaul said.Election to Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) will be held on March 29.