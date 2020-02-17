China to give BD 'most advanced kits' to detect coronavirus





"These are real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kits for detecting the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are the first such donation to any country from China," Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister (Counsellor) of Chinese Embassy Yan Hualong said following a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming along with his

deputy chief met the foreign minister at his office and made this announcement. However, the kits are expected to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He said more such kits will be provided if any case is confirmed in Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Momen said China has been very helpful to Bangladesh throughout the process and recalled the Chinese government's support in bringing back 312 Bangladesh nationals from Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the Bangladeshis returned home after 14 days of observation.

"We're in touch [with China]," he said, referring to Prime Minister Sheiklh Hasina's recent message to the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

To fight further spread of the new virus outbreak in China and globally, and protect states with weaker health systems, the international community has launched a $675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020.

"My biggest worry is there're countries today who don't have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers."

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) for the new coronavirus lays out activities and resources needed by international health organisations globally, including WHO, to implement priority public health measures in support of countries to prepare and respond to the virus for a period of February-April 2020.

Coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 69,000 people globally and killed over 1,660 people. The virus has spread to more than two dozen countries and affected global trade.



















China will give 500 sets 'most advanced kits' to Bangladesh to detect coronavirus."These are real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kits for detecting the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are the first such donation to any country from China," Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister (Counsellor) of Chinese Embassy Yan Hualong said following a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming along with hisdeputy chief met the foreign minister at his office and made this announcement. However, the kits are expected to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday.He said more such kits will be provided if any case is confirmed in Bangladesh.Foreign Minister Momen said China has been very helpful to Bangladesh throughout the process and recalled the Chinese government's support in bringing back 312 Bangladesh nationals from Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.He said the Bangladeshis returned home after 14 days of observation."We're in touch [with China]," he said, referring to Prime Minister Sheiklh Hasina's recent message to the Chinese President Xi Jinping.To fight further spread of the new virus outbreak in China and globally, and protect states with weaker health systems, the international community has launched a $675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020."My biggest worry is there're countries today who don't have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General."Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers."The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) for the new coronavirus lays out activities and resources needed by international health organisations globally, including WHO, to implement priority public health measures in support of countries to prepare and respond to the virus for a period of February-April 2020.Coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 69,000 people globally and killed over 1,660 people. The virus has spread to more than two dozen countries and affected global trade.