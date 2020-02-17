CCC poll on March 29





Md Alamgir, senior secretary of the Election Commission (EC), announced the polls schedule at a press conference on Sunday.

According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is February 27 while the scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9.

Alamgir said electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed at all polling centres for the Chattogram City Corporation polls while traditional ballot papers will be used in the two parliamentary by-elections.

Bogura-1 JS seat fell vacant following the death of Abdul Mannan MP on January 18 while Jashore-6 MP Ismat Ara Sadique died on January 21.

The EC secretary said voting in the CCC and the two by-elections will start at 9:00am and continue until 5:00pm without break.

Awami League on Saturday picked Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, joint general secretary of Chattogram city unit of the party, to contest the CCC mayoral election.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.

The first meeting of CCC was held on August 6 in 2015. Therefore, the tenure of CCC will expire on August 5, 2020.

















