Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:42 AM
Home Front Page

CCC poll on March 29

Two JS by-polls on the same day

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Election to Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) and by-elections to Bogura-1 and Jashore -6 parliamentary seat will be held on March 29.
Md Alamgir, senior secretary of the Election Commission (EC), announced the polls schedule at a press conference on Sunday.
According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is February 27 while the scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9.
Alamgir said electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed at all polling centres for the Chattogram City Corporation polls while traditional ballot papers will be used in the two parliamentary by-elections.
Bogura-1 JS seat fell vacant following the death of Abdul Mannan MP on January 18 while Jashore-6 MP Ismat Ara Sadique died on January 21.
The EC secretary said voting in the CCC and the two by-elections will start at 9:00am and continue until 5:00pm without break.
Awami League on Saturday picked Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, joint general secretary of Chattogram city unit of the party, to contest the CCC mayoral election.
According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.
The first meeting of CCC was held on August 6 in 2015. Therefore, the tenure of CCC will expire on August 5, 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Kuwaiti media reports linking BD lawmaker fake: FM
No application yet for Khaleda’s parole: Quader
Probe finds irregularities of five docs at NICRH
Chinese woman hospitalized with fever in Rangpur
Wuhan returnees will be under observation for 10 more days: IEDCR
Rezaul’s nomination highly appreciated by Ctg AL
China to give BD 'most advanced kits' to detect coronavirus


Latest News
Qatar keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaleda’s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
No secret understanding over Khaleda’s release: Quader
PM stresses giving more fund for vocational, technical training
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft