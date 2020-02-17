BD fears major business setback if coronavirus lingers on





Coronavirus preventive actions has slowed shipment by Chinese suppliers in many cases while opening of L/CS by Bangladesh business men has also slowed sending prices of imported goods abnormally up.

China has shut most business in affected areas for the second time to stop the spread of the disease and it means discontinuing of normal business. Many fear if the outbreak continues for few months, its impacts will be devastating.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said he fear Bangladesh may be affected but any such negative impact has not yet surfaced. He asked the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) to file a report to the ministry by Sunday on the possible impact on businesses so that the government can take cautionary measures.

But the ministry sources said it was yet to come as the FBCCI is not yet quite sure how to calculate business disruption and its possible financial impact.

The fear of adverse impacts is almost in all business quarters. Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (GAPMEA) leaders on Saturday voiced their alarm saying they fear their segment of the industry may lose business of Tk 1500 crore if they fail to get uninterrupted supply. They get their raw materials from China.

According to Commerce Ministry sources, about 30 percent of Bangladesh's overall import comes from China. Chinese sources supply over 70 percent

industrial raw material for exports, mainly for RMG sector.

Timely availability of major spice items like onion, ginger, garlic which come from China may also face trouble. Over USD$ 14 billion merchandise enter the country through Chattagram port and the setback is feared to be enormous, Commerce Ministry sources fear.

They said Bangladeshi importers are facing problems in opening L/Cs as most on Chinese side are not in a position to take orders. It will severely affect import of chemicals, plastic, rubber products and such other equipment.

Bangladesh's export to China like garments, jute, plastic and leather goods, frozen food, agricultural products and furniture may also suffer setback. China is otherwise busy now.

Experts say, the entire Bangladesh economy may be in big trouble suggesting finding alternative market. This is not however so easy, they said.

President of Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) Gazi Golam Murtoza told the Daily Observer, "Import-export between Bangladesh and China has suddenly declined. But it will not have long-term impact," he hopes.

"China will overcome the problem very soon. The Chinese government is working hard in this respect," he said.

According to FBCCI sources, a total $ 13.85 billion goods were imported from China in fiscal year 2018-19 while over $.82 billion goods were exported.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi recently made no secret about the risk of coronavirus in Bangladesh economy. To a question he, however, said it is too early to say anything in this regard. Negative impacts so far has not surfaced.

"We're dependent on China for many items. Especially, we import fabrics for garment industry. We've to see whether or not we have any big impact." Tipu Munshi, however, said.





















