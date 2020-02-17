Banking sector is worsening day by day: SC





It said, 'None will be spared. The conditions of the banks are worsening day by day. The government is giving them money to sustain every year."

"We can't sit idle keeping our eyes closed in this circumstance," the apex court said.

During a hearing on a HC order to confiscate bank account of the directors of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL), a four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain made the remark on Sunday.

The financial institution International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) allegedly embezzled Tk 3,500 crore of the customers.

The apex court asked former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Dr Khondker Ibrahim Khaled, who has been appointed as an independent chairman of ILFSL by the High Court, and an official of the central bank not below the rank of executive director, to appear before it at 9am on February 25 and to explain the condition of ILFSL in writing.

Earlier on January 21, the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all assets and bank accounts of 18

directors of capital market enlisted company ILFSL.

The court also ordered to confiscate their passports as well.

On January 21 the HC directed Bangladesh Bank and all private banks to freeze the accounts of PK Halder, his five relatives, Bank Asia Limited's former managing director Erfanudidn Ahmed and Halder's cohort Uzzal Kumar Nondi on charge of embezzling Tk 3,500 crore from different leasing companies by taking loans in the name of fake companies.

The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar also directed the government to seize passports of PK Halder, now abroad, his five relatives, his mother Lilaboti Halder, brother Pritish Kumar Halder, wife Susmita Saha, cousins Amitav Adhikari and Avijit Adhikari and Erfanuddin Ahmed and Uzzal Kumar to stop them from leaving the country.

The HC also appointed Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled as the independent director and chairman of the ILFSL to run the company.

Later on, ILFSL filed the appeal with the SC challenging the HC verdict.

Lawyer Ahsanul Karim appeared for ILFSL while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Additional Attorney General Murad Reza represented the state.

















