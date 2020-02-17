HC asks govt to form taskforce in dists to stop unfit vehicles





The taskforces will be headed by the district commissioners who will work in tandem with police, executive magistrates and BRTA officials.

Secretaries to the public administration, home, roads and bridges ministries were directed to oversee the process in order to take appropriate legal action including seizing, stopping and dumping of unfit and unregistered vehicles

The court also directed the authorities concerned to submit separate reports after complying with the directives in the next three months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order after a hearing on the progress made by the authorities concerned in implementing its earlier order.

Lawyer Rafiul Islam appeared for the BRTA while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court.

On March 27 last year, the HC bench had issued a rule following a report published on an English daily newspaper on March 23 under the headline "No fitness docs, yet running".

The HC asked the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction to bar unfit vehicles and unlicensed drivers should not be declared illegal and why directives should not be given to implement the relevant laws, including the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983.

On February 12, the HC wanted to know from the authorities concerned how the unfit vehicles were still plying the roads despite its order issued in October last year.

On October 23 last year, the HC directed the authorities concerned to take steps so that vehicles without valid fitness documents cannot get fuel from any filling station.

It also ordered law enforcers to strictly monitor filling stations across the country so that they do not supply fuel to those vehicles.





















