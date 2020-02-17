Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:41 AM
Home Miscellaneous

HC asks govt to form taskforce in dists to stop unfit vehicles

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the government to form a separate taskforce in all districts to monitor and keep unregistered and unfit vehicles off the streets.
The taskforces will be headed by the district commissioners who will work in tandem with police, executive magistrates and BRTA officials.
Secretaries to the public administration, home, roads and bridges ministries were directed to oversee the process in order to take appropriate legal action including seizing, stopping and dumping of unfit and unregistered vehicles
The court also directed the authorities concerned to submit separate reports after complying with the directives in the next three months.
The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order after a hearing on the progress made by the authorities concerned in implementing its earlier order.
Lawyer Rafiul Islam appeared for the BRTA while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court.
On March 27 last year, the HC bench had issued a rule following a report published on an English daily newspaper on March 23 under the headline "No fitness docs, yet running".
The HC asked the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction to bar unfit vehicles and unlicensed drivers should not be declared illegal and why directives should not be given to implement the relevant laws, including the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983.
On February 12, the HC wanted to know from the authorities concerned how the unfit vehicles were still plying the roads despite its order issued in October last year.
On October 23 last year, the HC directed the authorities concerned to take steps so that vehicles without valid fitness documents cannot get fuel from any filling station.
It also ordered law enforcers to strictly monitor filling stations across the country so that they do not supply fuel to those vehicles.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran says Trump is wrong if he thinks Tehran regime will collapse
HC asks govt to form taskforce in dists to stop unfit vehicles
Ex-CJ Sinha acquitted in bribery case  
Khaleda can apply for parole only after acknowledging crimes: Hasan
No drug can enter or go out of India: Amit Shah
Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
Prosecutor Suman quits ICT
China develops non-contact ID recognition, body temperature warning system


Latest News
Qatar keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaleda’s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
No secret understanding over Khaleda’s release: Quader
PM stresses giving more fund for vocational, technical training
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft