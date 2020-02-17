Ex-CJ Sinha acquitted in bribery case  





Judge Imrul Kayesh of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the order on Sunday after taking Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) report into Cognizance.

Earlier on December 4 in last year, ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the final report in the case as the IO did not find truth on the allegation of demanding bribe from Nazmul Huda.

In September 2018, Bangladesh National Alliance (BNA) Chairman Barrister Nazmul Huda filed a case against the former chief justice with Shahbagh Police Station for allegedly demanding a bribe.

In the case Huda claimed SK Sinha demanded bribe from him and misused power

A former Supreme Court Bar Association president Huda resigned as BNP vice-chairman in 2012.

He was the communication minister in BNP-led government in 2001-2006.























